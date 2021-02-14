Czar Alexei Sepe, Boston College Order of the Cross and Crown

PARSIPPANY — Lake Parsippany resident Czar Alexei Sepe, a senior at Boston College studying political science and history, was recently selected for membership of the Order of the Cross and Crown.

The Order of the Cross and Crown, founded in 1939, is the College of Arts and Sciences’ most prestigious honor society for seniors who have achieved an average of at least A−, as well as established records of unusual service and leadership on the campus. Only 60 of over 1500 students are selected for membership. The selection committee, composed of the deans, faculty members, and administration, appoints especially distinguished members of the Order to be its officers as Chief Marshal and Marshals. Induction into the Cross and Crown Honor Society is one of the highest and most prestigious honors that BC students can receive. Campbell Soup Company CEO, Denise Morrison is an example of one prominent member.

Due to the pandemic, Dean Gregory Kalscheur, S.J. presided over this year’s induction ceremony via a live broadcast on the Boston College.

