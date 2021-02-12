Bobby Edwards Boosts Indy Eleven Goalkeeping Corps

“I am thrilled to be joining Indy Eleven and look forward to representing the club, community, and the State of Indiana. We have tremendous aspirations for this upcoming season, and I am humbled to be a part of them,” said Edwards. “It brings me much pride to represent a club with such strong values that align so closely with my own – a shared commitment to success, respect, and teamwork. I cannot wait to get started and eagerly await seeing all our fans at Carroll Stadium in 2021.”

Fans can hear more from Edwards – in addition to fellow new signing Gordon Wild and Eleven Head Coach Martin Rennie – when they join host Greg Rakestraw on tomorrow morning’s edition of Soccer Saturday, airing live from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on 93.5/107.5 FM The Fan and 1075thefan.com. The episode will also be available this weekend on the most popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

“Bobby Edwards is a goalkeeper with a promising future, and we are happy to have him provide quality depth and competition at a crucial position,” stated Rennie. “At 6’6” and 225 pounds, Bobby’s physical presence allows him to command control of his penalty area, and for his size, he is a remarkably good shot-stopper. We look forward to his contributions on the field and in our squad this season.”

Indy Eleven’s roster currently stands at 18 players after this week’s spate of four signings, and more new Boys in Blue will be set to join the club in the coming weeks.

The 2021 campaign will mark the third season of Edwards’ burgeoning professional career, which began in 2019 with Portadown FC in Northern Ireland’s NIFL Championship. Edwards was pivotal to The Ports’ title run, registering a 16W-3L-4D record and finishing with a sparkling 0.78 goals-against average and 12 shutouts.

After serving as Portadown’s starting goalkeeper in the first 23 games of their 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign, the native of Parsippany, returned stateside in January 2020 to join Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati. Edwards made two appearances for the Ohio side last October, winning his debut start against eventual MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew SC at Nippert Stadium.

Prior to going pro, Edwards played four collegiate seasons for three different programs, beginning at St. Joseph’s University (2014-16) and continuing on to Monmouth University (2017) before finishing with a graduate senior season stint at Mount St. Mary’s University (2018). In all, Edwards totaled 62 appearances (60 starts), registering 262 saves and earning 11 shutouts during his collegiate career.

