Rep. Sherrill Named to Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) was named this week to the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee on the House Education and Labor Committee. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over education and workforce development beyond the high school level, including the Higher Education Act, adult education, postsecondary career and technical education, apprenticeship programs, science, and technology programs, domestic volunteer programs, and national service programs.

“Focus on and investment in our students and our workforce is absolutely essential to help our country get to the other side of this crisis,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Programs that build and support a strong workforce pipeline, connect students with the jobs of today, and ensure Americans have the training they need to adapt to the jobs of tomorrow will help to jumpstart our employment recovery from this pandemic and provide long-term benefits. I am excited to work with my colleagues on the Higher Education and Workforce Investment subcommittee as we get past this pandemic and support getting Americans back to work and our economy back on track.”

Rep. Sherrill is also a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

