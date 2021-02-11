Dr. Louis Valori Pursues Republican Nomination for Parsippany Mayor

PARSIPPANY — The first declared Republican candidate for Mayor has entered the 2021 race. Dr. Louis Valori, former Council President for the Township has announced his candidacy. He has released the following announcement:

Former Parsippany Councilman and local business owner Dr. Louis Valori today announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Mayor.

Citing the need for the township to reverse the spending frenzy under the Soriano administration, Valori says his years of public service and as a Parsippany resident best equip him to reign in skyrocketing tax and fee increases, improve quality of life, and stop taxpayer-funded overdevelopment.

“I am excited to formally announce my candidacy for Mayor. The encouragement of numerous residents, my family, and friends, along with my desire to continue serving this marvelous community, reinforced my decision,” said Valori. “My family has called Parsippany home for more than 32 years, and unfortunately, I have seen a precipitous decline in the state of our township under this current administration. As a public servant, I can’t — in good conscience — sit idly by and let the Soriano-spiral continue at the detriment to our residents and businesses alike.”

Valori contends Soriano’s municipal mismanagement failed to identify relevant cost savings and produce a balanced budget containing vital services without massive tax increases. Under Soriano’s watch, township activities and services have also declined while township properties and roadsides continue to be overrun by litter and discarded garbage bags.

“The last thing the current administration should be doing is pummeling our residents with paralyzing tax hikes, fee increases, and unrestrained spending. Many residents in our township are suffering as a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and can’t live paycheck to paycheck anymore because they are not employed or have lost their business,” Valori said.

“With this magnitude of dereliction, it is no wonder top Soriano officials are bailing on him midterm,” added Valori. Parsippany Township Business Administrators Ellen Sandman and Keith Kazmark, Chief Financial Officer Ann Cucci, Chief of Staff Matt Clarkin, Planning Board Attorney Scott Carlson are among top Soriano administration officials who resigned in 2020.

“Now is the time for real leadership that balances the needs of every neighborhood, of every person. To lead this township, the next Mayor must work tirelessly to earn the confidence and trust of every person on a daily basis,” stated Valori. “My history and record demonstrate that I am that leader who can unite the diverse communities which make up the fabric of this cherished township.”

“I am the candidate who will bring a positive vision to the township. If we do not work today on making things better for tomorrow, I am afraid what Parsippany’s quality of life will be in five, seven or ten years. We are past the time for talk and empty campaign promises by mayoral candidates who do not deliver real results for the taxpayers. I look forward to sharing my positive vision with the voters this primary season and in the general election,” said Valori. “The time for change is now. Parsippany taxpayers deserve better.”

As of now, Dr. Valori is the only Republican candidate who has announced. Other potential candidates include former Council Vice President Robert Peluso, former Mayor James Barberio, and newcomer Chris Mazzarella. If other candidates seek the position of Mayor there will be a primary election to held on June 8, 2021.

