Acting Morris County Prosecutor and Chief of Detectives Hold Promotion Ceremony for Investigators

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the promotion of several members of the investigative team within the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The following investigative members will be promoted and assigned as indicated:

Lieutenant Jan-Michael Monrad will be promoted to the rank of captain and will command the Special Operations Division. Captain Monrad has been a member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office since April of 2002 when he was hired as a Detective. Prior to joining the MCPO, Captain Monrad worked as a Patrolman with the Boonton Township Police Department. During his tenure with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Captain Monrad has served in the General Investigations Unit, the Domestic Violence Unit, and the Special Enforcement Unit, High Tech Crimes Unit, and Intelligence/Homeland Security Unit, within the Special Operations Division. A Certified Forensic Computer Examiner by the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists and a Tactical Emergency Medical Technician, Captain Monrad is a member of the Tactical Narcotics Team and Rapid Deployment Team.

Sergeant Susan E. Johnson will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will continue to be assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division. Lieutenant Johnson has been a member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office since 2002. Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Lieutenant Johnson served as Patrol Officer and Detective for the Town of Boonton Police Department. During her tenure with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Lieutenant Johnson has served in the Domestic Violence/Missing Persons Units, Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, Megan’s Law Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, General Investigations Unit, Pretrial Services Unit, and the Fraud and Professional Standards Units. Lieutenant Johnson has attended numerous leadership courses and received the FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) Trilogy Award after completely the Supervisor, Command, and Executive Leadership Institute courses.

Detective Supervisor Leah Atterbury will be promoted to the rank of sergeant and will be reassigned to the Pre-Trial Services Unit within the Courts & Administration Division. Sergeant Atterbury has been a member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office since April 2004. Prior to joining the MCPO, Sergeant Atterbury served the New Jersey Transit Police Department and New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Division of Criminal Justice, assigned to the Organized Crime and Racketeering Bureau. Sergeant Atterbury has served on the Professional Standards Unit, General Investigations Unit, Domestic Violence Unit, Fraud/Insurance Fraud Unit, Megan’s Law Unit, and the Juvenile and Missing Persons Unit. Sergeant Atterbury has received many awards during her law enforcement career, including a Meritorious Services Award and an Honor Award for the apprehension of an armed robber, and a commendation for her investigation which resulted in the safe recovery of a 15-year-old missing juvenile.

Detective Supervisor Patrick J. LaGuerre will be promoted to the rank of sergeant and will continue to be assigned to the Bias Crimes Unit and Community Outreach & Recruitment within the Specialized Crimes Division. Sergeant LaGuerre joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013 as a Detective in the General Investigations Unit. Prior to joining the MCPO, Sergeant LaGuerre served with the East Orange Police Department in the patrol division, narcotics unit, Executive Protection Unit, and Enhanced Community Safety Team, and with the Newark Police Department and Essex County Auto Theft initiative. During his tenure with the MCPO, he has served in the Professional Standards Unit, CARE Unit, Juvenile Unit, and Missing Persons Unit. Sergeant LaGuerre has received commendations during his law enforcement career, and holds certifications in Emergency Management Administration and Global Security and Terrorism Studies, and is a Certified Behavioral Specialist and certified Train the Trainor for Mental Health, Implicit Bias, Bias Crimes, and Resiliency.

Detective Stephen J. Gangi will be promoted to the rank of detective supervisor and will continue to be assigned to the Major Crimes Unit within the Tactical Division. Detective Supervisor Gangi joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017. Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Supervisor Gangi served as a Corrections Officer with the Essex County Correctional Facility and Detective with the East Orange Police Department, where he was assigned to the Street Gang Unit, Criminal Investigation Bureau, and Violent Crime Task Force. During his tenure with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Supervisor Gangi has served in the Major Crimes Unit, where he has successfully investigated and arrested suspects in numerous homicides, and successfully investigated numerous bank robberies, aggravated assaults, and has several strict liability arrests for drug-related deaths.

A formal promotion ceremony was held on February 8, 2021. Acting Prosecutor Carroll said, “I am pleased to make these well-deserved promotions to individuals who have been recognized for providing dedicated and skilled services to the citizens’ Morris County. I am highly confident that they will provide skillful and ethical leadership to our office and to the law enforcement community when needed most in such historically challenging times. We also wish to honor their families, who often must make the sacrifices to enable our officers to serve the public on a 24/7 on-call basis.”

