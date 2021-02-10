Member of Murphy’s Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — “A member of the Governor’s family recently tested positive for COVID-19. Per guidance from public health officials, the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor’s family member during the potential infection window.

“After careful review, the Governor does not qualify as an exposed close contact. However, out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the Governor will be canceling in-person events and voluntarily quarantining before resuming any in-person engagements. The Governor received a coronavirus test earlier today as part of his regularly-scheduled testing regime, which came back negative.

“From the beginning, the Governor has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today’s exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment.”

