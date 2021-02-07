Planning Board Meeting to Hear Lidl Supermarket Application

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its Planning Board meeting on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

The board will hear testimony on the following applications:

Agenda: Application No. 20:528

Target Corporation

1123 Route 46,

Block: 729 Lot: 7

Minor Site Plan w/‘C’ Variance

The Minor Site Plan requests approval to re-stripe eight (8) individual parking spaces to create six (6) new drive-up stalls with the installation of two (2) free-standing solar-powered, internally-illuminated drive-up directional signage beacons, together with “c” variance relief from Ordinance Sections 430-284.E related to signage area; and 430-276.A related to parking.

Amee S. Farrell, Esquire Attorney for Applicant, Target Corp. Kaplin Stewart Meloff Reiter & Stein, PC 910 Harvest Drive Blue Bell, PA 19422 (610) 260-6000

Application No.: 20:524

Lidl U.S. Operations

435 North Beverwyck Road

Block: 483 Lots: 1

Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan w/‘C’ Variance Major Soiling Moving Permit

Carried from December 7, 2020

The law firm of INGLESINO, WEBSTER, WYCISKALA & TAYLOR, LLC, 600 Parsippany Road, Suite 204, Parsippany. Attorneys for Lidl U.S. Operations, LLC

For more information, please call (973) 263-4286 or email njolie@parsippany.net.

