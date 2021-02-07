Vitale’s Trattoria and Italian Deli: Serving a Full and Impressive Menu

PARSIPPANY — If there is one eatery in Parsippany that can be said to have a dual personality, and I mean that in only the best of ways, it is Vitale’s Trattoria and Italian Deli. This fantastic little restaurant/deli and sub shop, that has been around since 1983, offers a wide variety of some of the best Italian deli, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes that you will find anywhere in the area, as well as an impressive menu that that will satisfy even the hungriest and most demanding customer.

And you do not want to miss out on their delicious 18-inch Square Homemade Pizza Pie, a delectable pizza, that can easily rival any of the best in the area. Located in the Parsippany Hills Village strip mall off Route 46 East, it is one of those nondescript, unpretentious restaurants that often goes unnoticed despite its attractive glass and brick façade, as one speed by totally unaware of what they are missing.

Where does dual personality come into the picture, you ask? Vitale’s has a very cool vibe and unusual business plan, 6 days a week (closed Sundays), it is a nice, clean, cozy, and casual delicatessen, with a comfortable ambiance, where you can take out or dine in at any one of the properly spaced tables while enjoying any of the regular, or specialty items on their menu, all of which are generously portioned and reasonably priced.

But amazingly, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. this quiet little deli metamorphoses itself into an upscale looking, elegant Italian Bistro, serving a full and impressive menu of expertly prepared, mouthwatering, creative, and traditional homemade Italian gourmet dishes that can compete with any of the best Italian restaurants in the area. I have been to Vitale’s many times and can attest to the freshness, high-quality ingredients, and excellent preparation and presentation of their fine cuisine. The service is consistently friendly, prompt, attentive, and helpful; the restaurant is tastefully decorated with nice relaxing lighting, a soft color scheme, pretty murals on the walls, and Italian themed artifacts carefully placed throughout, while soft appropriate music is played in the background, all providing you with a wonderful and satisfying dining experience.

Owned and operated by Ronald Letizia, a genuinely personable, friendly, and likable guy who clearly enjoys what he is doing. It was fun watching Ron interact with customers while slicing up some deli meats and cheeses as he expertly created some hearty looking hoagies. I have to say, they can keep all those chain-style sandwich places, as for me I am heading to Vitale’s. Ron told me that this business was originally opened by his parents, Mona, and Ron and that he eventually took it over and continued to carry on the family tradition of serving great food and providing outstanding, friendly service to all his customers. Ron, a modest man, did express that he is genuinely touched and extremely grateful for all the support he has received from the community and his customers through these difficult times. He went on that he is sincerely grateful to the many people who have gone out of their way, in whatever way they could, whether it be by ordering take out, providing generous tips to his wait staff, or simply by reaching out to help.

This review is based on several visits, so no, I did not eat all this food at once. This week for lunch I did enjoy Vitale’s Hot Roast Beef Sandwich. Layered mounds of hot, moist, tender, juicy, savory, sliced roast beef piled high on a nicely grilled, crusty, and tasty Sorrento’s French Bread, slathered with a melted mound of deliciously gooey, chewy, fresh, in-house made Mozzarella, with Au Jus Gravy. This two-handed, multiple napkin feast was enough to satisfy anyone’s palate, and it came with a plentiful side of roasted potatoes, which I thoroughly enjoyed dipping into my Au Jus gravy. Absolutely fantastic, loved every bite. Who needs to go to Hudson County for a memorable roast beef sandwich when we have one right here in our own neighborhood?

A couple of weeks back I tried Vitale’s Sloppy Joe Sandwich. I have tried the famous New Jersey Sloppy Joe (yes, it is a New Jersey thing) from some renown eateries throughout the state, and though they were as great as advertised, Vitale’s Triple Decker Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss, Slaw masterpiece gives them a run for their money. Not to be redundant, but these sandwiches are not only delicious, but they are also huge. Be prepared to take half, if not more of it home. Of course, being a gavone I ate the whole thing.

Capping off a great meal is Vitale’s ever-popular pound cake, topped with ice cream. Sounds simple enough, but it is one delectable way to end a meal. You cannot beat the tasty, robust, sweet taste of this complex mixture of flavors in the moist yet dry, tough yet tender, texture of the pound cake, topped off by the cold, clean flavor of refreshing, sweet, and savory vanilla ice cream. Simple but decadent! Vitale’s does not normally offer dessert on its menu but for a 75 cent per person charge you are welcome to bring your own dessert (I guess that would be a BYOD).

Obviously, Vitale’s is a highly recommended stop, either for a delicious, hearty lunch or dinner or for a gourmet Italian feast on one of those above noted evenings. I have no doubt you will leave a happy diner, with your appetite satiated and promising yourself a return visit in the extremely near future.

As always, please try to come out and help support all our local, small independent businesses in any way you can.

Ample Parking, Take Out, Delivery, Dine-In, Catering Available, BYOB

Closed Sundays – Hours or Services may Differ Due to COVID-19

Please contact the business directly to verify hours and availability.

Note: There is a 4% Processing Fee Applied to Credit Card Purchases

Vitale’s Trattoria and Italian Deli is located at 1541 Route 46, Parsippany. For more information call (973) 334-9010.

Comments

Comments