County College of Morris to host Broadway review

MORRIS COUNTY — Although the lights of Broadway are dark for the foreseeable future, the lights in Dragonetti Auditorium at County College of Morris (CCM) are shining bright! Paying homage to the dazzling excitement of Broadway, the Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies department at CCM presents “Broadway Night: Reflections From the Past” on February 11, 12, and 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Dragonetti Auditorium. Tickets to the Broadway review are free with limited seating.

Tickets can be ordered by clicking here and using the password: Broadway.

Directed by Professor Marielaine Mammon, of Mount Olive, 35 performing arts majors will dazzle and delight in singing iconic musical selections from a dozen beloved Broadway shows. “Broadway Night: Reflections From the Past” incorporates a video montage of past CCM productions, celebrating the rich history of the college’s theater program and immersing the vibrant, young thespians of the future. Professor Matthew Swiss, of Randolph, is the musical director, and Professor Colleen McArdle, of Riverdale, is the choreographer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are only 70 tickets available for each show and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times. Please park in Lot 6. CCM is located at 214 Cedar Grove Road, Randolph.

