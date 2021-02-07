Sarah Sturges Named to Centenary University Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced that Parsippany resident Sarah Sturges was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12-semester credits.

Sarah is a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School Class of 2017.

