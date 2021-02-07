Victoria Bratsos is Recipient of Prestigious 2021 Horatio Alger National Scholarship

PARSIPPANY — Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, announced the 106 recipients of its prestigious 2021 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. These annual scholarships recognize outstanding students, who, in the face of great personal adversity, remain committed to obtaining a college degree.

Out of tens of thousands of applicants, Victoria Bratsos, a West Orange High School student from Parsippany, was one of just 106 students from across the country to receive this prestigious scholarship.

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to dispel the belief among young people that the American Dream was no longer attainable. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Horatio Alger Association has become one of the largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship providers in the United States and Canada. Today, through its Members, the Association continues to educate American and Canadian students about the economic and personal opportunities afforded them through the two nations’ free-enterprise systems. The Association anticipates awarding a total of $235 million in scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students by its 75th anniversary in 2022.

“Our organization is thrilled to recognize these 106 remarkable Scholars,” said James F. Dicke II, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. “These students have remained dedicated to furthering their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming many personal adversities, not to mention the additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association is proud to support these remarkable young people and we look forward to witnessing all they will achieve.”

2021 Horatio Alger National Scholars are students who come from households with an average income of $18,871 per year while maintaining an average GPA of 3.88. Each National Scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice and will have access to a variety of Association-provided resources including counseling and referral services, career exploration opportunities, and Alumni connections.

“Our 2021 National Scholars affirm the Association’s belief that hard work, honesty, and determination can conquer all obstacles,” said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. “Through our mission, we will continue to provide promising young people the resources, mentorship, and confidence needed to be successful in whatever it is they choose to do.”

In addition to the scholarship, each National Scholar will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference (NSC) and participate in college preparedness and other educational sessions. There, Horatio Alger Scholars will have an opportunity to learn about the Association, its esteemed members, and the various support programs in which they can partake during their collegiate careers. In conjunction with the NSC, National Scholars will also be recognized at the Association’s 74th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies, during which the Association will induct the 2021 class of New Members who are all accomplished corporate, civic, and cultural leaders. The Horatio Alger Scholarship Program is wholly funded through private donations from Association Members and friends.

