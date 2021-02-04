Letter to the Editor: Thank Township Workers For Job Well Done

Dear Editor:

Following one of the biggest recent snowfalls, I would first like to recognize the members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Department of Public Works for a job well done. And our neighbors who helped local seniors and those with disabilities. As well those who cleared around their nearest fire hydrants.

It was great seeing Parsippany, the Empire Diner, and Mayor Soriano on WCBS TV2 and also on Channel 12 thanking the township workers and the members of the volunteer fire departments, many of who staffed the firehouses to ensure a quick response during the heavy snowfall.

Grateful to live in Parsippany and in the Rainbow Lakes Section of our township.

Mark Rabson

