Morris Habitat for Humanity to Host Virtual Hearts & Hammers Gala

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris Habitat for Humanity announces its first-ever virtual Hearts & Hammers Gala on Thursday, February 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in lieu of an in-person event. The fun-filled evening will raise funds for the organization’s largest project to date — a 25-unit condominium complex planned for Randolph. Registration is free and open to the public.

Tune in to the live-streaming event to learn more about Morris Habitat’s mission to provide affordable housing as well as its impact on local communities. Attendees will hear directly from Habitat homeowner families who will share their stories, as well as honorees, volunteers, and sponsors who have helped make Morris Habitat’s life-changing work possible. The 16th annual celebration, hosted by Toni Yates of WABC-TV, will also feature new construction projects, plans for the future, prize giveaways, and ways people can get involved–even during the pandemic.

“This has been a very challenging year, and the pandemic has put a spotlight on just how important safe, decent and affordable housing really is,” said Morris Habitat for Humanity CEO, Blair Schleicher Wilson. “While we would rather be gathering in person, the virtual gala will allow people to help build homes without ever leaving home.”

Corporate sponsors are stepping up to lend support to Morris Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Major corporate sponsors to date include GAF, Bayer, Valley Bank, Lakeland Bank, and Schindler.

To learn more, register, or sponsor the virtual gala, click here or contact Stephanie Buonarota at (973) 349-7612.

Morris Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization committed to building homes, communities, and hope. Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Morris Habitat builds new homes and provides home repair services to income-eligible families in Morris and Middlesex Counties as well as Fanwood, Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Green Brook, North Plainfield, and Watchung. Since 1985, Morris Habitat has served more than 650 households through homeownership opportunities, home preservation, and international home building programs. Proceeds from the ReStore have helped to fund construction while diverting almost 5,800 tons of useable material from local landfills. For more information click here or call (973) 891-1934.

Comments

Comments