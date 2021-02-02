$12,000 in Scholarship Money Available to Morris County June Graduates

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
16

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Retirees Education Association Philanthropic Fund, Inc. (MCREAPF) is offering six scholarships to Morris County residents who are attending and will be graduated from a public high school. This scholarship is for students who plan to pursue a career in education and who will be attending an approved four-year accredited college or university offering a Bachelor’s Degree with an education major.

The scholarships are for $2,000. The recipients will be sent $2,000. after the chairperson receives a copy of the first-semester transcript which indicates enrollment in the field of education and a successful academic record.

The deadline for the receipt of applications is Friday, April 30, 2021. Scholarship applications are available at your high school guidance office or click here.

