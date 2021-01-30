High School Scholarships Sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors. Multiple scholarships will be awarded. Apply through the school’s Guidance Department and follow their timeline and procedures. Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years thanks to the club’s successful Golf Classic held each July at the Knoll Country Club.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.

Due to COVID-19, General Meetings are being held via Zoom the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m.

If you would like to attend our next General Meeting call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org .or follow the club on FACEBOOK.