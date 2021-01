PARSIPPANY — Woman’s Club of Parsippany is Hosting a Fundraiser at Annabella’s on Wednesday, January 20, and Thursday, January 21 from 3:00 p.m. to closing. Dine-in or take out.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Woman’s Club of Parsippany. Please present the below flyer (or download by clicking here.)

Annabelle’s is located at 329 Smith Road, Parsippany.

