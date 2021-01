PARSIPPANY — Please make an appointment to give blood at Parsippany PAL on Tuesday, January 12 between 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Donors will get a pair of socks as a thank you. To make an appointment click here or text (732) 616-8736. Appointments encouraged, Walk-ins welcome if social distancing can be maintained. Please help spread the word

Parsippany PAL is located at 33 Baldwin Road. For additional information click here

Comments

Comments