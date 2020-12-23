Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care Donates to Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) Parsippany Center participated in a food drive by donating 185 pounds of non-perishable food items to Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry.

Parsippany Community Center’s food pantry, located on 1130 Knoll Road, helps meet the needs of the local community by supplying food and essentials to help improve quality of life.

SRLC is an initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to offer service and bring joy to the lives of the underserved sections of society. Inspired by Shrimad Rajchandraji and guided by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, SRLC’s holistic, multi-pronged community support and development programs are powered by genuine empathy, love, and care of highly motivated volunteers.

The year 2020 unfolded challenges that will mark history for coming generations, and yet the world demonstrated unity in diversity in these unprecedented times! This small act of kindness is a reflection of the underlying values SRLC is passionate about. The volunteers and donors were privileged to contribute to the local community’s well being through this food drive.