Register Now for Table of Hope’s Mobile Food Distribution

PARSIPPANY — In an effort to improve the distribution process, Table of Hope will now distribute food through a digital registration system in Parsippany starting January 8, 2021.

All food recipients will be required to register a full name with the number of members in their family. You will be sent a confirmation email once registration is complete.

Please bring the email with you when you come to pick up your food. You can either print it or show us a copy on your phone.

This process will help us better understand the appropriate amount of food to supply to the community. Your participation is greatly appreciated.

Click here to register, or call (973) 263-4262.