Morris County Republican Committee Establishes Election Task Force

MORRIS COUNTY — In response to the growing call from New Jersey citizens for election transparency and accuracy, the Morris County Republican Committee established the Election Accuracy Guardians for Legality and Equity (EAGLE) Project, Chaired by Elizabeth Nader of Morris Township. This election task force is charged with assuring voters have confidence in all aspects of how elections are conducted. The committee will be focused on voter roll clean-up, a review of vote-by-mail process accuracy issues, and potential measures to ensure voter confidence.

MCRC is thankful for the work and dedication of all Morris County employees working during this past general election. It is imperative that every voter in Morris County feels confidence in the electoral process. Our nation was built on the idea that our elected officials would assume office after free and fair elections. Unfortunately, that confidence has been broken throughout our Country.

Morris County Republican Committee Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali had this to say, “I am proud of the work our county committee and many volunteers did prior to the election to get out the vote-by-mail vote. It is due to their effort and massive grassroots action that we were successful with our state, county, and local candidates. We have a great responsibility to make sure our Morris County voters are confident that their voices and votes are accurately counted and received. Issues being raised at the national level require us to be razor-focused on assuring voter confidence is restored and that we fight for full transparency. We are proud to be doing that through our EAGLE Project, led by the amazing Elizabeth Nader. We invite our neighboring counties to join us in this effort.”