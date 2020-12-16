Morris County Government to be Closed Thursday, December 17

MORRIS COUNTY — All Morris County government offices will be closed on Thursday due to accumulating snow tonight and predictions the winter storm already impacting travel in the region will continue to pound most of New Jersey.

Non-essential county employees should not report to work. All essential employees and personnel critical to emergency services will remain activated.

The County College of Morris, Morris County School of Technology, Morris County Library, the Morris County Administration offices, and other county facilities will be closed.

Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency earlier today, authorizing the State Director of Emergency Management to activate and coordinate the preparation, response, and recovery efforts for the storm with all county and municipal emergency operations and governmental agencies across the state.

New Jersey roads are expected to be impassable due to significant amounts of heavy, blowing, and drifting snow, low visibility, and whiteout conditions, with the highest impact expected overnight and into Thursday. Forecasts predict mostly wet snow, with total accumulations reaching 12 to 20 inches.

Winds are expected to be 10-15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center (OEM) activated this morning at 5:00 a.m. as part of our continued preparedness activities.

Watch for updated alerts on Morris County OEM’s Facebook page.