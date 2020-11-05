Pet Valu Closing All Stores; Impacted by COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — Pet Valu said Wednesday that it will wind down operations and close all of its 358 stores and warehouses across the U.S., including Parsippany.

Pet Valu, located at 3053 Route 46, Morris Hills Shopping Center.

Total inventory blowout sales begin November 5 at every store with savings up to 20 percent off. Pet Points Plus members can continue to earn points and get 5 percent off until Saturday, November 21.

Meanwhile, the store is offering discounts and encouraging customers to cash in rewards and gift cards by Sunday, December 13. All sales are final.

Pet Valu’s recently appointed chief restructuring officer Jamie Gould said the company’s stores “have been significantly impacted by the protracted COVID-19-related restrictions.”

To find a complete listing of Pet Valu stores, click here.

