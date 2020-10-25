Murphy Signs Executive Order Extending Public Health Emergency

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 191. The Order extends the Public Health Emergency that was declared on March 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, August 1, August 27, and September 25. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“Today’s new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” said Governor Murphy. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources. Keeping New Jerseyans safe is our highest priority, today and every day. We are again extending the Public Health Emergency in order to do exactly that.”

Executive Order No. 191 extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 191, click here.

