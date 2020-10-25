Township of Parsippany Annual Rabies Immunization Clinic for Dogs and Cats

Frank L. Cahill
22
Annual Rabies Immunization Clinic

PARSIPPANY — Immunization Clinic for Dogs and Cats will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Office of Emergency building, at the Recycling Center, 1 Pumphouse Road.

Must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Dogs

  • No charge for dogs (Dogs 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
  • Dogs must be restrained on a leash and accompanied by an adult

Cats

  • No charge for cats (Cats 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
  • Cats must be restrained in carriers or similar carrying devices

Any questions please call the health department at (973) 263-7160.

