Order Your Halloween Yard Signs Now!

PARSIPPANY — Let families know Trick or Treaters are welcome at your house! The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is offering FREE lawn signs to let the community know children can stop by for some trick or treating this Halloween!

Click here to register for the Township of Parsippany’s Halloween Safety Sign.

Pick up at the Parsippany Police Athletic League, 33 Baldwin Road, or PAL can deliver it to your residence the day before Halloween.

For more information, please contact the Police Athletic League at (973) 335-0555 or email info@parsippanypal.org.