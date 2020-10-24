PARSIPPANY — Send a Christmas Tree to a Military Family in Need! Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouses’ will provide military families in need with a Christmas tree this holiday season.

For just $30.00, you can send a beautiful Christmas tree to a service member’s family! Please make your donation by December 1.

Trees for Troops is a 501(c)(3) organization.

On Saturday, December 5, Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouses, and volunteers from the military and other local community groups load up trailers with fresh-cut Christmas trees bound for delivery. Look for additional details as the socially-distanced event is finalized.

Make checks payable to Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouse and mail to 440 Littleton Road, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054. (You can also drop off your donation).

For more information call (973) 334-2623 or click here for more information.

To read about the 2019 program click here.

Comments

