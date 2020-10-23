Two Car Accident Caused by Lack of Stop Signs and Unsafe Speed

PARSIPPANY — A two-car accident was caused due to the lack of stop signs and unsafe speeds at the intersection of Florham Road and Flemington Road.

On Friday, October 16 at 10:13 p.m. a vehicle driven by a 17-year old Parsippany resident, Ms. Emily Tourso, was traveling north of Fordham Road; at the same time, a vehicle driven by 18-year old Michele Pantaleo was going straight West on Flemington Drive.

Ms. Tourso stated she was traveling straight through the intersection when the vehicle driven by Mr. Pantaleo, 18, came out of nowhere and struck her vehicle on the passenger side. Mr. Pantaleo stated he was going straight on Flemington Drive and Ms. Tourso came in front of him.

Officer David Roman’s conclusion was that Mr. Pantaleo crashed into Ms. Tourso’s vehicle who was at the intersection first and unsafe speed was the cause of the accident.

Ms. Tourso was driving a 2011 Audi Black AA6 and Mr. Pantaleo was driving a 2008 Blue Saturn Astra. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A 17-year old female passenger in Ms. Tourso’s vehicle and Mr. Pantaelo was transported to Morristown Medical Center by Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance. It was reported that Ms. Tourso also transported herself to an area hospital.

