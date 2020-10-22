A Message from Township Clerk Regarding Council Meetings

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills is holding all council meetings virtually through an online platform called WebEx. The Township will conduct public business in an open and transparent manner virtually until further notice in order to eliminate the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

As a reminder, the Township Council meetings are held every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. and all members of the public are welcome.

On the date and time of the meeting, please follow the below instructions to join a meeting:

Join WebEx meeting through the following link @ www.parsippany.net; Click on “Register for Meeting”; A pop-up window will prompt you to fill out your personal information;

Please note that anyone using false information will not be granted access or allowed to participate in the public portion of the meeting.

Once you have clicked the “Register” button, a pop-up window will appear allowing you to join immediately if the meeting has started. If the meeting has not yet begun, an email will be sent to the email provided instructing you of the meeting time and how to join.

To ensure that a similar level of access is provided to the public, including the ability to participate in the public meeting, the steps below further detail how a resident can participate in the public portion of a meeting while in attendance. Please take notice that public participation is only accessible during the public portion of the meeting and any disruptive conduct may cause a member to be muted or removed from the virtual meeting.

To participate in the public portion of the Township of Parsippany- Troy Hills Council meeting, please follow the steps below:

Click on the three dots at the bottom and middle portion of the screen; A raise hand icon will appear; Click on the raise hand icon which will indicate to the moderator that you wish to have a turn to speak; All persons are heard on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once it is your turn to speak, the Municipal Clerk will unmute you and you will have 5 minutes to speak.

Comments

Comments