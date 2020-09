Parsippany to Hold Tax Sale

PARSIPPANY — Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Tax Collector’s will sell at public auction the several parcels of land, hereinafter described in fee simple, for nonpayment of 2019 and prior taxes and Utility liens as shown on the unpaid list, to such person or persons as will purchase the parcel subject to redemption at the lowest rate of interest, but in no case in excess of eighteen (18) percent per annum.

This sale will be held on October 23 at 8:00 a.m. at the Tax Collector’s office in the Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

The Tax Collector will sell at public auction the several parcels of land, hereinafter described in fee simple, for nonpayment of 2019 and prior taxes and Utility liens as shown on the unpaid list, to such person or persons as will purchase the parcel subject to redemption at the lowest rate of interest, but in no case in excess of eighteen (18) percent per annum.

The following is a list and location of the lands subject to sale and the owner’s names as contained in such a list, together with the total amount due on the respective parcels as computed as of October 23, 2020. The names shown are as they appear in the Tax Duplicate and do not necessarily mean that parties are the present owners of the property.

Industrial Properties may be subject to the Spill Compensation and Control Act (N.J.S.A. 58:10-23.11 et seq.), the Water Pollution Control Act (N.J.S.A. 58:10A-1 et seq.), and the Industrial Site Recovery Act (N.J.S.A. 13:1K-6 et seq.) In addition, the municipality is precluded from issuing a tax sale certificate to any prospective purchaser who is or may be in any way connected to the prior owner or operator of the site.

TAXPAYERS, PLEASE NOTE:

Payment must be made by cash, certified check, or money order on the amount due as advertised, together with interest and costs incurred up to the time of payment.

The Collector’s Telephone Number: (973) 263-4252

The Collector’s Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday

Block Lot Name Total Type 7 13 FISHER/COENE $172.52 W 13 119 22 EDEFIELD DRIVE LLC $10,911.85 T 14 17.28 KARGER, MELANIE $310.04 WS 14 129 ELYAS, MOHAMMED $175.22 WS 15 25.01 MCP DEVELOPERS $734.01 WS 15.1 12 DESAI/BHASKARAN $373.26 WS 15.3 1 HOLLY GARDENS $2,908.68 WS 15.3 44 DESPIRITO, JOYCE $2,802.34 WS 15.3 47 CHIMOFF, TODD $217.22 WS 15.5 18 TALERICO, HEATHER $157.96 WS 15.7 26 TATA/CHINTHAPALLI $193.45 WS 15.8 15 TUTEJA/AHUJA $165.87 WS 15.9 13 MONTI, OLFO & CLAUDIA $189.48 WS 15.12 2.01 GALLERIA 10, LLC $148,721.70 TWS 15.25 51 MOUNTAIN CLUB ASC. $3,662.68 WS 25 3.2 CHAUHAN, LENNY/REENA $196.95 WS 25.3 5 XU, JIKAI $195.32 WS 26 12.24 LEIPZIG, JOY B $4,548.05 T 29 5 HSIUNG JOSEPH.MEI LI $129.68 WS 29 6.29 JOHN/GEORGE $292.18 WS 32 6 MATANIN, DAVID/AMELIA $148.35 S 35 11 CLARK, LEONARD/MONICA $145.10 WS 37 6 GREENBERGER/BOVEE $173.92 WS 69 4 IWANSKI, KENNETH & NATASHA $177.35 WS 73 9 US BANK TRUST, NA $227.21 WS 97 4.06 SHEIFFELE, EDWARD & ANYA $293.63 WS 102 6 FURNELL, RUTH $238.53 WS 102.1 4 KELLETT, ELIZABETH B TRUSTEE $3,969.45 T 103 11 ORTIZ LUIS/DIANA $181.68 WS 107 4 126 FOX HILL LLC $6,815.73 TWS 114 3 FERISE, ZOILA $253.24 WS 127 6 BOUMAN/CASTELLINI $277.99 WS 136 25 RODRIGUEZ/GONCALVES $264.64 WS 137 3.01 3676 HILL RD LLC $9,594.39 TWS 151 3 MADISON, EILEEN $170.75 WS 158 2 CASTILLO/HENRIQUEZ $324.29 WS 158 3 YOUNG, WAYNE $848.12 T 158 5 YOUNG, WAYNE $6,601.91 TWS 166 19 COOK, TIMOTHY & SKYLAR $286.09 WS 170 28 TAPPEN, R & V $95.00 W 174 40 PROMNITZ/BROWNE $249.98 WS 190 6 PARISI, JOSEPH $76.09 WS 192 19 VELICKY, PAUL & LISA $412.12 WS 195 10 JINDELA, GEORGE $128.33 WS 196 5 DILLON, CLAIRE $5,183.17 T 199 37 DWYER, ALESSANDRA $8,031.31 T 208 7 MARTINEZ, ALEXANDER $165.15 WS 208 31 HAWKINS, KEITH & EMILY $5,595.82 TWS 212 1.1 DEMAIO, ANTHONY G $3,700.28 T 212 7.1 DICKSON, CAROLINE $228.58 WS 222 12 LE/BUI $154.30 WS 227 4 ZAPATA, MARISOL $340.45 WS 234 2 MORALES, RONALD $153.59 WS 242 5 SKUPIENSKI, EVELYN $10,236.92 T 244 12 TEDESCO CONTRACTING, INC $5,013.58 T 244 22 PAREKH, NILA $192.25 WS 245 18.2 ZOGEA, LLC $6,318.04 T 264 5 LYDIKSEN, PETER E $211.34 WS 269 11 COLL, RICHARD $1,337.31 T 277 5 GUERIN, VERONICA $3,918.15 TWS 282 5 SCHIAVONE, STEFANO/MARIA $242.86 WS 286 11 TEDESCO CONTRACTING, INC $6,212.80 T 290 7 LYNCH, LUCINDA $154.95 WS 297 4 SCHLOSSER, ANDREW $182.14 WS 299 2 ELIAS, LUCILLE $310.74 WS 306 5 VELEZ, MARGARET $271.19 WS 328 11 CURTIN, JAMES F $498.78 S 331 16 O’BRIEN, KEVIN & SUSAN $98.51 WS 333 2 SHAH, RUPIN $2,359.47 T 339 1 PRZYHOCKI, FRANK & NANCY $2,745.58 T 345 5 POSTHUMUS, STANLEY $159.80 WS 350 14 CABALAR, LETHA $338.36 WS 353 12 SALAM, IBRAHIM $132.29 WS 358 6 COLLETTI, MICHAEL/CHRISTI $161.89 WS 360 33 POSTHUMUS, STANLEY $264.04 WS 367 3 JALALLAR/MODHASAN $219.28 WS 369 21 MEYER, MICHELLE $159.41 T 374 6.05 GRANT, ERROL NATASHA $220.12 W 374 11 BELLIBAS/MESE $160.43 WS 379 14 AVALOS/MORENO $195.99 WS 379 18.1 SZMAK, DAVID $315.00 WS 380 10 SUAREZ, MATILDE $95.00 W 389 8 PETRICCA, NICHOLAS $257.88 WS 399 16 SAEE, MUHAMMAD/ GUL $236.29 WS 410 9 BAJAB, B/D/R $266.36 WS 412 6.52 BAYAN, AMOR $4,260.76 T 421 80 SPENCER, NORMA $6,863.07 T 423.1 12 MANSUR, ENVER/ADINA $222.40 WS 424 4 TOMALO & HARDING $295.79 WS 429 27 MCGRATH, MATTHEW & AMANDA $272.17 WS 437 7 KILLEEN, RAYMOND $3,081.32 TWS 457 14 CRUM, MICHAEL SCOTT $202.88 WS 465 20 DASTI, SELLITTO $179.42 WS 483 13 YAQOOBI, LILIA $10,368.03 T 483 30 KRENTCIL, MARTIN $480.23 WS 490 6 TURAN, ZILAJ $15,347.16 TWS 501 60 MESSINGER, ROBERT $170.56 WS 517 4 HERVIA, HECTOR & ALICIA $396.14 TWS 518 25 ADVANCING OPPORTUNITIES $326.10 WS 519 1.03 SIX SIGMA INVESTMENT GROUP $632.04 T 521 13 HINCAPIE, NORBERTO $209.64 WS 524 4 VEGA, TOMAS & LYNN $186.75 WS 525 9 FIORITO & CURLEY $166.52 WS 527 14 AMIN, AMIN & SUSAN $284.93 WS 538 8 SINGH, RAMANDEEP $6,587.02 T 542 1 PMG NEW JERSEY II, LLC $156.65 WS 542 10 LANE, BEN C $166.36 WS 547 4 GUBALABARONE $165.51 WS 547 11 MOHAMME/SULTANA $230.85 WS 548 2 BRIANT, ROBERT & DEBORAH $165.35 WS 551 1 DEROCCO, ELLEN & THOMAS $6,378.26 T 551 2 YOUNG/MARCHELL $165.47 WS 552 23 SAWALHI, RAIED/BETH $114.67 WS 552 24 GARCIA, ARGELINO $204.61 WS 553 8 COHEN, GLORIA $315.00 T 555 2 TURAN, ZILAJ $10,065.84 T 561 4 LOMBARDI, JACQUELINE $542.60 WS 565 9 KUBER, KURT & PATRICIA $218.08 WS 566 6 OBER, TERESA L/R INTISO FLORA $2,412.67 TWS 567 20 PARELLA, MARSIA $98.45 WS 567 25 RIVERA, JULIO $703.34 WS 574 17 GALLIS, ANTHONY & MARY LOU $145.57 WS 576 25 CONDURSO/HAMMER $242.40 WS 583 7.01 COONEY, MICHAEL & DEBORAH $79.93 T 587 17 SCALCHI, JOHN & SUSAN $272.72 WS 596 5 PARKER/GARDNER $165.65 WS 597 5 WALRATH, JEAN $1,445.04 WS 599 3 STOLL/MYERS $249.10 WS 611 9 K & S REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT $535.00 W 621 81 CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY, INC $13,934.74 T 629 11 MISTOKOWSKI, ALLISON $266.79 WS 631 7 SMC, LLC $3,049.85 TWS 693 7 AYRA PLAZA, LLC $14,527.87 T 693 10.1 PARROTTA, DOMENICO $223.77 T 693 24.2 BRAMSIN REALTY, LLC $286.01 WS 698 15.2 WESTMOUNT-ARLINGTON PLAZA $221.80 WS 698 52 COLES, ANTHONY/VALERIE $117.82 WS 698 62 WORKMAN, ANTONIO/VALERIE $211.67 WS 698.05 69 YOUSSEF/MICHAEL $256.16 WS 698.05 77 DEPADUA/HAUTEA $247.14 WS 698.1 201 MULLAPUDI/SUNKAVALLI $187.76 WS 706 2 DRAUGHN, THURMAN & MARLENE $169.33 WS 706 7 ESTIMABLE, MIGUELINA $252.42 WS 706 9 MANSOUR, FRANK & KIMBERLY $1,180.22 S 708 22 HASTINGS, JOHN & MARIBETH $181.90 WS 716 10 LAKKAM /PUNNAM $132.14 WS 723 17 42 LORD STIRLING LAND TRUST $190.76 WS 726 1 ARYA VILLAGE, LLC $32,255.55 T 741 3.2 JOFRA REALTY $125.00 W 741 49 MCKENA, EUGENE & VIRGINIA $160.99 WS 741 50 MCKENNA & SCHIBEL $329.22 T 741 66 YACHERA, WILLIAM & ANNA $280.36 WS 753 62 MACCAGNANO,BENJAMIN $166.28 WS 754 12 QUIROGA, ERNESTO & STEPHANIE $201.99 WS 764 53 EGAN, JOSEPH & PAULA $273.31 WS 764 57 SMITH, RALPH & LORI $141.65 S 764 70.1 BRUCALE, RONALD & JOYCE $209.32 T 767 7 MALDEN REAL ESTATE $83.31 WS 770 17 MCMUA $535.28 T 770 19 MCMUA $1,052.21 T

