Parsippany Town Hall Will Have Election Ballot Drop Off Box

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Board of Elections is installing 15 new ballot drop boxes, an increase from five, and officials say they should all be in place by October, more than a month before the November 3 election.

The boxes are all outside and under surveillance 24/7. They resemble a USPS Blue Mailbox, but are Red, White & Blue, and display “Morris County – Official Ballot DropBox.”

Parsippany’s box is scheduled to be installed at Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. The box will be placed outside the main entrance facing Route 287.

There will be a representative from the Republican Club, Democrat Club, and a member of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office collecting the Vote-By-Mail ballots (VBMs). They will be transported to the Board of Elections. All security measures will be followed when collecting and transporting the VBMs, officials said.

Existing drop box locations: Morris County Administration & Records Building 10 Court Street, Morristown.(Outside front entrance) Mount Olive Municipal Building 204 Flanders/Drakestown Road, Budd Lake. (Parking Lot entrance to Municipal Offices)

Rockaway Twp. Municipal Building 65 Mount Hope Road, Rockaway. (Outside Police Department)

Montville Municipal Building 195 Changebridge Road. (In front of Municipal Building)

Madison Public Safety Complex 62 Kings Road. (Commuter Parking Lot 3) Dropbox locations expected to be open by October: Chester Township Municipal Building 1 Parker Road. Chester. Parking Lot by Clothing Drop Box

Denville Municipal Building 1 St. Mary’s Place, Denville. Outside Main Entrance Jefferson Municipal Building 1033 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge. Outside Main Entrance Kinnelon Borough Town Hall 130 Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon. Parking Lot – Back Entrance Long Hill Town Hall 915 Valley Road, Gillette. Side Entrance Mendham Boro Police Department 3 Cold Hill Road South, Mendham.Outside Front Entrance Randolph Municipal Building 502 Millbrook Avenue. Outside Main Entrance Roxbury Township Town Hall 1715 Route 46, Ledgewood. Outside Main Entrance Wharton Municipal Building 10 Robert Street. Outside Main Entrance

