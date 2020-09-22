Partial Reopening Planned for Morris County Library

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Library, which has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region, announced today that a partial reopening will begin Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Only 30 patrons will be accommodated inside the Hanover Avenue facility in Whippany at one time, and some sections and departments of the library will remain off-limits. Additionally, state-mandated COVID-19 precautions remain in place, so facial coverings over the nose and mouth are mandatory for anyone who plans to enter the building, and provisions have been made to keep patrons and staff socially distanced.

“The library is taking a justifiably cautious approach to re-opening, but we are hopeful we will soon see a full restoration of services there. The Morris County Library is a treasured part of our great quality of life. I am not sure everyone realizes just how many people rely on that important resource or the services it provides, not only to students, academics, and voracious readers, but also to professionals, business owners, and the public in general,” said Morris County Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

“One Way” directional signs have been posted in the library and patrons will be asked to, please, follow all directional signage.

“The Morris County Library began curbside service on June 23. Since that time, it has been well received with an average of 75 car visits per day. In addition, the library resumed its ‘Libraries-by-Mail’ service to homebound patrons. Beginning September 29, we are pleased to announce that patrons will be allowed to enter the library in limited numbers for modified services. Staff is eager to greet and serve you,” said Darren O’Neill, Director of Library Services.

Library Hours:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The library will be closed on Sunday and Monday

What Is Open:

On the first floor, main stacks of the library will be open to browsing.

Additionally:

The Circulation Desk, in the main lobby of the library, will be the primary location for patrons to pick up materials and place materials on hold. Quick browsing is permitted in the “Readers Services Department” ONLY. Computer usage is limited to one hour, once per day per patron, via a sign-up process. No reservations can be made. Six computers will be available for patron use, including four seated stations and two standing stations. “Children’s Department” material will be checked out and collected from the “Children’s Pick-up Station.” Patrons requiring reference material must contact the library 24 hours in advance for assistance.

Important Notice: Some Areas & Services Remain Closed

The second floor of the library, its snack bar, the public meeting rooms, and the study rooms will remain closed. Additionally, there will be no general seating or work areas, aside from the computer stations. The Music & Media Department also is currently closed and the library will not be able to circulate any materials from that department. A notice will be issued when those services resume.

Patrons should monitor the Morris County Library website for updates by clicking here.

Curbside service, offered since June 23, will remain available and is the preferred method for circulating library materials. Book Returns will only be accepted via book-drop bins located outside the front entrance, and the library will continue to quarantine material for 96 hours before release it back into circulation.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call ahead at (973) 285-6930. The Morris County Library is located at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany.

