A Peaceful Rally to Support Police, Small Business and Trump was held in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Another beautiful Sunday afternoon for Morris County Republican Club Rally to support President Trump, Police, and Small Business. The rally was held on Gibraltar Drive, Route 10, Parsippany.

The large enthusiastic crowd came out in their pro-Trump attire to mingle and discuss politics with old and new friends and to cheer on the many guest speakers.

Special Guest speaker NYPD Police Commission Ret. Bernard Kerik addressed the crowd along with Parsippany Republican Chairman Louis Valori, Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali, Senator Joseph Pennacchio, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Freeholders Tayfun Selen and John Krickus, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Morris County Young Republican Chairman Justin Musella and Parsippany Resident and Businessman Edward Mosberg. Mr. Mosberg is a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, who is a very strong supporter of President Trump and our police officers.

Rally for Small Businesses, Police and Trump 1 of 19

Comments

Comments