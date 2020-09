PARSIPPANY — Board of Education of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a Virtual meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2020, Closed Session 6:00 p.m. Regular Session 6:30 p.m.

The members of the Public can click here to join the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting includes Technology Update, Personnel, Award of Bids, Payment of Bills, Transfer of Funds, and General Business Items.

Action may be taken on these and such other matters.

