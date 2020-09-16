Parsippany Community Update September 16, 2020

PARSIPPANY — This year’s election is being conducted primarily by mail, with the option of in-person voting. There a number of changes in place that you should be aware of. Click here for DropBox Locations. Click here for a list of Polling Locations.

While the November 3, 2020 election is being conducted primarily with a vote by mail ballots, with each active registered New Jersey voter receiving a vote by mail ballot, there will still be at least one polling location available in every municipality in the state and each county will operate at least 50% of its normal polling location capacity. Voters who do not receive a vote by mail ballot or who prefer to vote in person will cast a paper ballot at their designated polling location. Voters with disabilities that prevent them from voting by paper ballot will have access to a voting assistance device.

