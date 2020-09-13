Letter to the Editor: Saddened to learn Beth Am will be Selling their Property

Dear Editor:

I am saddened to learn Beth Am will be selling their property.

I have had so many positive experiences throughout the years attending special Friday night services that featured M.L.K. Jr. remembrance programs and Holocaust-related speakers, Edwin Black, author IBM, and the Holocaust, and Harry L. Ettlinger, one of the Monument Men, a group of men given the task of reclaiming stolen artwork to their rightful owners. Harry, a Morris County resident, and I keep in contact and I will always cherish our conversations.

Thank you, to the congregation of Beth Am for opening your doors to the Parsippany community with the hope your Temple will continue with the enlightenment programs in your new home.

Roy Messmer

Former Parsippany Resident

