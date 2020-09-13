Par-Troy East Little League Wins 2020 District 1 Championship

PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy East Little League boys took on Madison for the 2020 District 1 Championship in Game 5 and won 7-4.

The boys lost the first two games in Madison 11-7 and 10-9 then won game three 9-8 in extra innings and Game Four 9-4 at Jannarone Park.

A coin flip after game four won by Par-Troy East determined the deciding game five would be held at Jannarone Park where they came back from an early 1-0 deficit to win 7-4.

They are on to the Final Four single elimination for the State Championship on September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Berkeley Township (South Jersey). They would like to see all Parsippany residents attend and show their support. A possible Championship Game would be September 27.

Players: Nick DePietro, Sy Gosh, Andrew Vasquez, Landon Weiss, Jason Intrabartolo, Andrew Niedermaier, Derek Furfaro, Dominic Rocco, Michael DelViscio, DJ Obrien, Aaron Morton. Manager: RJ Orr Coaches: Paul Furfaro and Vince DelViscio.

Comments

