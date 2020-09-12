PARSIPPANY — What is sweet and heavenly that makes everything better? Sundae! Like the classic dessert, this two-year-old Pit Bull mix is as sweet as can be!

Sundae is a spunky, fun girl who will keep you on your toes. She would be great in a home with kids of 13 and up and she is also dog-friendly (males only).

Nothing makes Sundae happier than being in your company, specifically cuddled up in your arms. She is a true love bug that will cover your face in kisses and make sure your lap is always warm!

She loves receiving any affection you have to offer and will return the favor in double! Sundae loves being active and playing.

Sundae is working on her house training and leash training in her foster home. She cannot live with cats. She does well in the crate but at night prefers to be in bed with you or in her doggy bed.

Sundae will certainly add some sweetness to your life.

If you are interested in adopting Sundae, please fill out an application by clicking here.

