Monday, April 22, 2024
Editorial: Two Town Halls, Two Different Worlds for Parsippany

Dear Editor:

Wow, what a difference!  Two town halls a week apart and yet their hosts, content, and purpose were worlds apart. 

At the first Town Hall, Council member, Justin Musella, invited all Parsippany residents to join him at an open to the public session so he could listen to them and learn from them. 

At the second meeting, Mayor Barberio limited guests to Parsippany residents of American/Indian descent so he could rant and rave about how tough he is and how he feels so unfairly victimized by taxpayers willing to challenge his self-serving sell-out to developers.

The difference between the Councilman’s and the Mayor’s commitment to Parsippany’s best interests couldn’t be clearer.  

Bob Crawford

