Murphy Announces Indoor Dining to Resume on Friday

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey will allow indoor dining this Friday, at limited capacity, Governor Phil Murphy announced today.

Murphy had been saying for several days an announcement on indoor dining — barred since shortly after the start of coronavirus hit New Jersey in March — would be coming shortly.

Murphy said in a tweet “Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables. Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19.”

The governor announced plans to allow indoor dining to resume on July 2, but just days prior to that reversed course, citing a series of large gatherings in New Jersey and a resurgent spread of coronavirus in other states that he said made indoor dining too risky.

