Staples Is Offering Discounts to Teachers

PARSIPPANY — Staples is offering a 20% discount to all teachers as they gear up for the 2020-2021 school year. Staples is located in the Arlington Shopping Plaza, 760 Route 46 West, Parsippany.

1. Teacher Discount: Now through October 11, Staples is offering 20% off for teachers as they gear up for the new school year when they shop in-store. From traditional supplies to PPE and furniture, Staples has what teachers need to support learning this year and with a great discount. Teachers must provide school ID to receive discount. Exclusions apply*.

2. Classroom Rewards: As part of our Classroom Rewards program, for every qualifying purchase made at Staples through September 26, 20% in rewards will go directly to an enrolled educator of the customer’s choice when they enter their receipt by clicking here. Teachers can also earn a $5.00 gift reward when they enroll in Classroom Rewards. I have attached a flyer for your reference.

3. VIP Shopping Hours: We would like to support our teachers and allow them to shop in our stores before they open to the public. We understand how important it is to keep them healthy and safe for our upcoming school year and we wanted to be able to support our local teachers if they would be interested in teaming up with a bunch of other teachers to shop by appointment.

4. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Staples can help schools make sure they have enough PPE to keep both their staff and students safe this upcoming school year. If a school needs bulk PPE products such as hand sanitizer, masks, shields, sneeze guards, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, gloves, etc… Please feel free to provide my information as a point of contact.

