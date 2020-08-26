Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. Addresses Election Results

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq., would like to reassure all voters, regardless of party affiliation, that the 2020 General Election will be conducted in full compliance with all applicable statutes and laws.

Clerk Grossi states, “My staff and I are working diligently to ensure that full compliance is being adhered t0 all aspects of Governor Murphy’s Executive Order #177. This includes fulfilling my duties as Secretary to the Board of Canvassers, which makes up the Board of Elections.”

The County Board of Canvassers is comprised of four Commissioners, two Republicans, and two Democrats, who certify the election totals and delivers them to Clerk Grossi for her signature. Clerk Grossi states, “As the Secretary to the Board of Canvassers, I have faithfully signed off on those election results for the past seven years and I am committed to doing so in the 2020 General Election.” She further states, “As a Constitutional Officer and as an Officer of the Court, I take an Oath to adhere to the rule of law, I am bound by that Oath, and I will ensure that Oath is upheld.”

Please check our website www.morriscountyclerk.org, Facebook account Morris County Clerk, Ann F. Grossi, Esq., and Twitter account @MorrisCtyClerk for updates and frequently asked questions pertaining to the 2020 General Election.

