Morris County Elected Officials Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

MORRIS COUNTY — August is a big month in the fight for women’s equality!

August 18 was the historic 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in which women finally won the right to vote. And, August 26 marks the official certification of the amendment by the U.S. Secretary of State.

The story did not end here. The fight continued until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when women of color finally gained this basic, fundamental right in a democracy.

A group of Morris County elected officials is honoring these milestone moments by hosting a bipartisan celebration on Sunday, August 30, at 4:00 p.m., at the Madison Borough Hall, Hartley-Dodge Memorial Building.

All elected Morris County women at the local, county, state, and federal level are invited to attend as well as the general public.

The event will be held on the spacious steps of the historic town hall, with social distancing protocols followed and masks required.

The lineup of featured speakers includes Leslie Bensley, executive director, Morris County Tourism Bureau; Vanessa Brown, president, Morris County NAACP; Donna Guariglia and Marie Fornaro, co-presidents, Morristown-Area League of Women Voters; Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (D-25), Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-27); and youth activists.

The host committee is Madison Mayor Bob Conley, Morris Township Mayor Cathy Wilson, Mendham Township Committeewoman Amalia Duarte, Morris Plains Committeewoman Nancy Verga, Morristown Councilwoman Sandi Mayer, Mountain Lakes Councilwoman Lauren Barnett, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Janice McCarthy, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Emily Peterson.

Now is a time to showcase the progress of women in politics, while seeking continued movement forward.

For questions or more information, please contact Mayor Bob Conley (mayor@rosenet.org) or Mendham Township Committeewoman Amalia Duarte (aduarte@mendhamtownship.org).

