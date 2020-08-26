Gyms Can Reopen in New Jersey September 1

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says gyms can reopen September 1 at 25 percent capacity. Masks will be required, among other COVID precautions.

Murphy is expected to detail more on New Jersey gym protocol at his scheduled COVID briefing later Wednesday. According to NJ.com, the protocol will include:

Size restrictions for indoor classes to one person for every 200 square feet of space in the room; equipment must also be kept at least 6 feet apart

Mandatory facial coverings at all times

Gym goers must sign forms upon entry that they will adhere to safety guidelines

Gyms have to keep a log of clients and workers, including names and phone numbers, to assist contact tracers in the event of an outbreak

Gyms and indoor dining had been perhaps the two last and largest components of New Jersey’s economy that remained shut. Gyms were allowed to hold workouts outdoors and could hold one-on-one appointments with clients.

