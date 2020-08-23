Morris County Secures More Than $7 Million in Aid for COVID-19 Response

Grants Will Focus on Future Testing & Reimbursement for Action Already Taken to Combat Pandemic

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Freeholders are pleased to announce that more than $7 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding has been directed by Governor Phil Murphy to assist Morris County with continued COVID-19 testing and reimburse it for costs already incurred in its diligent response to the pandemic.

The funding includes $3,819,380 in reimbursement dollars for expenses Morris County incurred as of June 30 and which were not covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) dollars, insurance, or other funding. An additional $357,500 is earmarked to continue testing operations until December and $2,915,033 to support the testing of vulnerable and priority populations moving forward.

“This funding it critical to Morris County’s ability to continue combating this devastating pandemic with the same responsible, direct, and forceful effort we mobilized when the virus first hit us,” said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

“Morris County went from being one of the most seriously impacted areas in the state to having one of the lowest virus-spread rates in the state because of our rigorous, organized response, which included proactive budgeting and spending adjustments so we did not dig the county into a financial hole,” Freeholder Smith added.

Morris County’s extensive response included, among other actions, opening a testing center, monitoring the virus spread, direct aid to food pantries, partnering with health providers, and providing infrared thermometers to community and faith-based groups.

“In early March we were planning for a prolonged health emergency. We bolstered our health and human services, focused our county resources on fighting the pandemic, and worked closely with our local health officials and medical providers. Our efforts included retaining additional public health staff, boosting our stockpile of personal protection equipment, and launching a testing site without state aid. We have now pivoted to assist in recovery with the formation of a COVID-19 Recovery Task Force,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Stephen Shaw.