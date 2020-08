PARSIPPANY — After many hours of the electricians working hard, Parsippany’s Best Pizza has reopened.

Quick thinking employees called 911 and the quick response time from Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5 and Lake Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Department District 4 the smell of burning electrical wires was contained to the electrical box which was easy to replace.

Parsippany’s Best Pizza is located at 756 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Plaza.

