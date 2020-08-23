Freeholder Selen Continues to Fight for Reimbursement of JCP&L Customers

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Freeholder, Tayfun Selen demands that JCP&L reimburse their Morris County Ratepayers.

“First and foremost, thank you for your kind words and encouragement last week regarding my strong criticism of JCPL and their incompetent response to recent storms.

“It’s 15 days post-storm now, and I am not done fighting.

In other parts of New Jersey, utility company PSE&G has started to reimburse ratepayers for food and medicine that went bad during the power outage.

“CONED, a utility company in NY has been doing the same.

“What has JCPL done? Nothing!

“Frankly, I’ve received countless calls and emails from seniors, single moms, and small business owners across the county who suffered a real hardship due to these unacceptably long power outages. JCPL must be held accountable.

“JCPL made over $380 million in profit in the first six months of the year and the CEO made $9 million last year. It’s time for JCPL to put people before profits and do the right thing by their customers in Morris County.

“If JCPL won’t do it voluntarily, then the Board of Public Utilities needs to do their job and protect ratepayers.

“Enough is enough. If you have your own story about getting screwed by JCPL, call my cell phone at (973) 222-0484.”

