Female Body Pulled from Jersey City Reservoir

PARSIPPANY — The body of an adult female who police said jumped into the Jersey City Reservoir was recovered by dive teams and a state police chopper Sunday evening. The dive team was lead by Parsippany Rescue and Recovery.

The female allegedly jumped into the water near Washington Street — which runs over the water near Reservoir Drive.

A search of the area by dive teams and a state police thermal imaging camera helped to locate and remove their body from the water near Knollwood School, where emergency vehicles were staged. The body was recovered approximately 9:45 p.m.

Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Scene, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police, Morris County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, Morris County Office of Emergency Management (with a drone), Town of Boonton Police, Boonton Township Police, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance, Saint Claire Paramedics, Lake Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Department District 4, Bergen County Scuba Regional Task Force, Lincoln Park Fire Department, Montville Fire Department, Boonton Township Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jersey City Reservoir is a 700-acre reservoir located between Boonton and Parsippany-Troy Hills. The reservoir provides water for Jersey City. On September 28, 2018, officials from Jersey City and the Morris County Park Commission announced a plan to create a nature preserve and 7.7-mile (12.4 km) educational-hiking trail around the reservoir that will allow for passive recreation while protecting the water supply with additional security measures. Phase 1 of the trail is expected to be completed by 2021.

In March 2019, a body was found floating in the reservoir, eventually identified as Boonton resident Sean Stohl who had been reported missing since November 2018.

Comments

Comments