Camilo Rodriguez Charged with Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass

HACKETTSTOWN — The Hackettstown Police responded to River’s Edge Gardens Apartments, 211 Mountain Avenue, in reference to a male attempting to break into vehicles on Tuesday, August 18 at 3:41 p.m.

When the victim went to confront the suspect, the suspect took off running down Mountain Avenue.

The victim caught up to the suspect on Route 57 and attempted to confront him until officers arrived.

The suspect was identified as Camilo A. Rodriguez, 39, Parsippany, and it was determined that he did enter one vehicle but didn’t take anything.

Camilo was charged with criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct. Camilo was released pending a court appearance. Assisting at the scene was the Mansfield Township Police.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

