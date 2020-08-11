Rosemary Becchi challenges Mikie Sherrill to Three Debates and Calls Live Debates

MORRIS COUNTY — Rosemary Becchi, the Republican challenger in the 11th Congressional District in New Jersey, issued a letter challenging Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill to three debates to be held across the district, beginning in September and ending in mid-October.

“With record unemployment and an economy destroyed by the pandemic, too many people are staying awake at night worrying about how they are going to pay their bills and put food on the table.,” said Becchi. “This election might be the most important election of our lifetime and I believe the voters deserve to hear directly from the candidates on what they plan to do to responsibly reopen and get Jersey back to work.

In a letter sent directly to Representative Sherrill, Rosemary Becchi shared the urgency of live debates, citing “There are unprecedented challenges facing New Jersey right now and the next Congresswoman from Congressional District 11 will be required to make tough decisions.”

Becchi expanded on this point, “In this district, we have a history of elected officials standing before the voters, sharing their opinions, and challenging each other on the issues. Given the pandemic, it may be necessary to adjust the format and hold tv-only debates or even zoom debates. Now more than ever, I believe it is our duty to continue the important tradition to uphold the integrity of the democratic process.”

The debates should give both candidates the opportunity to share their platforms, expand on their stance on issues, and describe their vision for the future. They should cover a variety of topics, be spread out across the district, and provide an opportunity for voters to ask questions. The debates should be moderated by third parties without a political agenda or platform.

Rosemary Becchi went on to explain that she has been talking to voters throughout the district who are tired of politics and just want to know where the candidates stand on the issues. They want elected officials who will put people ahead of politics. Becchi shared that she hopes the Congresswoman will respond quickly to her invitation to debate.

