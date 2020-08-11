Dover Man Charged with Attempted Sexual Assault of a Minor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Jonathan Delaney of the Dover Police Department announce the arrest of Michael A. Holdnak, 30, Dover.

Holdnak has been charged with Attempted Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:5-1a/2C:14-2c, a crime of the second degree; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:24-4a (1), a crime of the third degree.

It is alleged that between July 12 and July 28 this defendant engaged the 15-year-old male victim in sexual conversations via telephone and social media. It is alleged that on two occasions, the defendant engaged in these conversations while he was outside of the victim’s residence. The defendant was charged by warrant-complaint on August 10 and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Dover Police Department, whose efforts contributed to the investigation and charges filed in this matter.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is asked to call Detective Lydia Negron of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6213 or Det. Raziel Aragon of the Dover Police Department at (973) 366-2200 ext. 4203.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

